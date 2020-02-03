Margot Robbie's THIS statement about lack of female nominees is winning hearts

Margot Robbie has come forth shedding light on her perspective about the lack of female nominees during this award season.



As the nominations for this year’s award ceremonies were unveiled, the Suicide Squad actress said that the situation will probably improve next year with more female nominations.

Margot earlier, while talking to Sky News about her recent offering titled Birds of Prey, said that she hopes there will be more female nominees during the awards season.

She added that she is also hopeful that more male audience watch female-driven or female-centric films.

Margot further went on to reveal that she watches a film irrespective of the lead actor's gender.

She hopes that more men will watch female lead films, and surely, they will be able to relate to those films.