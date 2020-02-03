Meghan Markle, Prince Harry lend support to THIS Instagram account: Find out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making sure they use their Instagram handle to spread positivity in this world.

Every month, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex highlight different charity organisations to spread kindness.

For the month of February the Sussexes have chosen to bring into spotlight an Instagram account, that focuses on the work Meghan and Harry are passionate about.

The Sussex Royal Instagram account wrote, "For the month of February we are pleased to follow @globalpositivenews which focuses on the acts of kindness and uplifting stories of community across the globe. We hope you enjoy!"

The Global Positive News profile dubs itself, "♥️ #1 Most Heartwarming Page on Instagram."



This might also mean that Meghan and Harry are standing up to all the tabloids and newspapers propagating fake news about them in such crucial times.