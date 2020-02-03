Katrina Kaif spotted sweeping on the sets of 'Sooryavanshi'

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif was spotted sweeping the room on the sets of her upcoming film Sooryavanshi.



The behind the scene video of the Bharat actress was shared by her co-star Akshay Kumar on his Instagram handle.

He wrote, “Spotted: The newest #SwachhBharat brand ambassador on the sets of #Sooryavanshi @katrinakaif #BTS”.

In the video, Katrina could be heard responding to Akshay’s question saying, “Safai Safai, Saaf Safai (cleansing)



The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi will be released in March. Katrina will be seen opposite Akshay Kumar in the movie.