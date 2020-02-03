Shakira’s power packed Super Bowl show proves she is no less than a goddess: WATCH

Shakira stunned everyone with her iconic performance at the Super Bowl 2020 halftime and the internet is dazzled by the superstar’s sheer charisma.

Shakira, who is currently taking the internet by storm with her astounding show, has become one of the top trends on Twitter, after her fans showered immense praises on her.

While some just commended how Shakira single-handedly left the audience spellbound, others pointed out how she shunned haters who said she is too small of an icon to share a stage with Jennifer Lopez.

