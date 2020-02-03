Selena Gomez steps out for lunch date looking chic: is she seeing someone special?

Selena Gomez has sent her fans into a tizzy after she was spotted rocking a casual chic attire to a lunch date on Saturday.

The 27-year-old singer’s fan base across the world started contemplating as to who Selena is going on a date with and if she is seeing someone currently.

It was reported by Daily Mail that the Lose You to Love Me singer had gone on a date with her gal pals in North Hollywood.

Selena chose to rock an oversized navy sweater from Duke university.

She paired it off with loose fitting grey trackpants that appeared to be slightly too long for her, skimming the pavement as she walked.

The singer kept her hair simple in a messy bun with no makeup.

The former Disney star's friend was dressed in a lace shirt and leather jacket for the outing.

Selena was in the news lately after she revealed she has been a victim of emotional abuse inflicted to her by ex-beau Justin Bieber.