IHC grants bail to 23 activists protesting against Manzoor Pashteen’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court granted bail on Monday to the 23 activists held in detention after they protested against the arrest of Pashtun Tahafuz Movement leader Manzoor Pashteen.

In January, Pashteen was arrested from Peshawar, while MNA Mohsin Dawar and dozens of other activists were held over sedition charges due to the protests against the PTM leader's arrest.

IHC judge Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against the activists today.

The court, while ordering the relisting of the petition on February 11, stated that the Additional Sessions Judge seemingly exceeded jurisdiction by making observations, calling them not in consonance with the principles of fair trial.

According to the written verdict of the court, the bail was granted subject to establishing "personal sureties/bonds to the satisfaction of the Deputy Registrar (judicial) of this court".

According to the deputy commissioner and Deputy Inspector General police, the clauses pertaining to rebellion have been removed from the FIR.

“The Deputy Commissioner, taking a fair stance, has sought adjournment and has assured that the matter would be reviewed in consultation with the Inspector General and the Investigating Officer in the light of principles and law enunciated by the august Supreme Court,” read the verdict.

According to the FIR filed against the PTM chief, he was accused of using threatening and derogatory language against the state during a gathering in Dera Ismail Khan on Jan 18.

A case was registered against him at a police station in DI Khan on Jan 21 sections 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation), 120-B (punishment of criminal conspiracy), 123-A (condemning the creation of the country and advocating the abolishment of its sovereignty), 124-A (sedition), and 153-A (promoting enmity between different groups) of the Pakistan Penal Code.