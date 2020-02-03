Shah Rukh Khan's reply to a young fan will leave you in awe

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Shah Rukh Khan has always been known to have a soft spot for little kids and one of his recent reactions has warmed the hearts of millions around the globe.
A young child’s mother posted a picture of a Ra.One toy wearing a medal. She captioned her post stating, “My son #Abeer got gold medal in debate. he dedicate his medal to G.one @iamsrk @anubhavsinha.”
SRK’s reply to the mother’s child was the most wholesome thing ever. Shah Rukh Khan said, “Mere pyaar dena humare bete ko. (Give my love to our son).”
Shah Rukh Khan has always been known to have a soft spot for little kids and one of his recent reactions has warmed the hearts of millions around the globe.
A young child’s mother posted a picture of a Ra.One toy wearing a medal. She captioned her post stating, “My son #Abeer got gold medal in debate. he dedicate his medal to G.one @iamsrk @anubhavsinha.”
SRK’s reply to the mother’s child was the most wholesome thing ever. Shah Rukh Khan said, “Mere pyaar dena humare bete ko. (Give my love to our son).”