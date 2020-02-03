close
Mon Feb 03, 2020
February 3, 2020

Shah Rukh Khan's reply to a young fan will leave you in awe

Mon, Feb 03, 2020
Shah Rukh Khan reply to young fans will leave you in awe. Photo: Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan has always been known to have a soft spot for little kids and one of his recent reactions has warmed the hearts of millions around the globe. 

A young child’s mother posted a picture of a Ra.One toy wearing a medal. She captioned her post stating, “My son #Abeer got gold medal in debate. he dedicate his medal to G.one @iamsrk @anubhavsinha.”

Check out her post below:

SRK’s reply to the mother’s child was the most wholesome thing ever. Shah Rukh Khan said, “Mere pyaar dena humare bete ko. (Give my love to our son).”


