Direct flight operation between China, Pakistan resumes after brief suspension

Pakistan on Monday resumed direct flight operations from China after three days of suspension and implementing stringent checks at the airports.

A China Southern flight from the Chinese city of Urumqi landed at the Islamabad International Airport earlier today.

“We are resuming flight operations with China, a China Southern Airlines flight with 145 passengers on board will land at 9 am at Islamabad International Airport on Monday,” additional secretary of aviation Abdul Sattar Khokhar told Reuters news agency.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza and Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan Yao Jing were present at the airport to supervise the screening process of the passengers.

"At Islamabad airport this morning - received passengers from China along with HE Chinese Ambassador [in Pakistan]. CZ6007 brought 69 passengers including 57 Pakistanis and 12 Chinese. We supervised implementation of 'Airport SOPs' & I interviewed passengers," the health adviser tweeted.

Pakistan had on Friday halted flights to and from China with immediate effect as the death toll from a virus outbreak spreading in China mounted and the World Health Organisation called it a global health emergency.

Death toll mounts

China's death toll from coronavirus jumped above 360 on Monday to surpass the number of fatalities of its SARS crisis two decades ago, with dozens of people dying in the epicentre's quarantined ground-zero.

The 57 confirmed new deaths was the single-biggest increase since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed to have jumped from animals at a market into humans.

The virus has since spread to more than 24 countries, despite many governments imposing unprecedented travel bans on people coming from China.

The World Health Organization has declared the crisis a global health emergency, and the first foreign death from the virus was reported in the Philippines on Sunday.

- Stopping the spread -



The G7 countries -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Britain and the United States -- have all confirmed cases of the virus.

They will discuss a joint response, German Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Sunday.

The US, Australia, New Zealand and Israel have banned foreign nationals from visiting if they have been in China recently, and they have also warned their own citizens against travelling there.

Mongolia, Russia and Nepal have closed their land borders.