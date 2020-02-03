close
Mon Feb 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Bollywood

Web Desk
February 3, 2020

Katrina Kaif showers love on Salman Khan’s sister Arpita and her kids

Bollywood

Web Desk
Mon, Feb 03, 2020
Katrina Kaif showers love on Salman Khan’s sister Arpita, her kids

MUMBAI: Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has showered love on superstar Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and her kids Ahil and Ayat

Arpita and Aayush Sharma welcomed their baby girl on the birthday of Salman Khan on December 27, 2019. They named her daughter Ayat.

In the latest photo shared by Aayush and Alvira Khan’s husband Atul Agnihotri on their respective Instagram handles, Arpita could be seen holding her kids in her arms and showering them with love.

The endearing photo is winning hearts on social media.

Atul, Salman Khan’s brother-in-law captioned the photo with heart emojis and tagged Arpita and Aayush Sharma.

View this post on Instagram

️️️ @arpitakhansharma @aaysharma

A post shared by Atul Agnihotri (@atulreellife) on

Later, the same photo was shared by Aayush with caption “Happy faces @arpitakhansharma”

View this post on Instagram

Happy faces @arpitakhansharma

A post shared by Aayush Sharma (@aaysharma) on

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif was the first to shower love on the adorable photo of Arpita, Ahil and Ayat.

Latest News

More From Bollywood