Fans call for justice for Johnny Depp after abuse by Amber Heard comes to light

Ever since details of abuse came to light regarding Amber Heard and Johnny Depp’s therapy audio recording, Depp’s ex’s abuse case has been turned over its own head.



The Aquaman actress has been found to have confessed to one count of assault, at the very least, after “pelting him with pots, pans, and vases.”

She was quoted saying, “I’m sorry that I didn’t, uh, uh, hit you across the face in a proper slap, but I was hitting you, it was not punching you. Babe, you’re not punched.”

Amber can even be heard taunting her ex-husband, stating, “You are such a baby. Grow the [expletive] up, Johnny. You poke an animal enough, it is eventually, it doesn’t matter how friendly it is, it’s not cool.”



Even though the couple have now been separated, their abuse case has been playing out its course in court. However, ever since this recording was released by The Daily Mail, new findings have come to light which paint a vastly different picture. As a result of the findings, social media has erupted in a flurry of anger sporting the hashtag, #JusticeForJohnnyDeep.

