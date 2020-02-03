Jennifer Lopez reveals experiences with stress and multitasking

Jennifer Lopez is one of the most beloved singers in Hollywood and is mostly well known for her charismatic nature and humble demeanor.



Recently, she sat down with E News ahead of her Super Bowl performance, bearing her heart on her sleeve, as she spoke at length about her experiences.

Explaining her thought processes during stressful times and her multitasking nature, Jennifer was asked whether she views her busy schedule as a handicap of a driving force, the star’s response instigated an inner reflection session.

She was quoted saying, “It has been like that for the past few years, where it's been non-stop, non-stop, non-stop. I've gotten used to that pace... multitasking. I think most women are good at multitasking, anyway. I feel like it's doable... I had it all very planned out in my mind, exactly how I needed to do it, so it could be great.”

Lopez took a trip down memory lane and reminisced over her Hollywood journey stating, “I have enjoyed every single minute of this journey and I hope to continue to be able to do what I do for a very long time. They say when you're an artist, that you don't stop. You just kind of keep doing it until you drop. I think that's what's gonna happen to me.”