Harbhajan Singh is making his acting debut with 'Friendship'

Former Indian crickter Harbhajan Singh is set to make his acting debut, according to Times of Indian.

The newspaper said the off-spinner would appear in a film titled Friendship.

The reports said that Singh would be playing the lead role in the film. It is for the first time a Indian cricketer would be playing the lead role, the report claims.

"For the first time in Indian cinema.Indian [email protected]_singh will be playing lead role in the upcoming #Friendship Movie.This"2020" is Will be Unexpected And its going to Spin WorldWide," read a tweet, which Harbhajan later retweeted on Sunday.

The poster of the film shows two hands in handcuffs and an empty cricket ground in the backdrop.



