Halsey calls out fan for chanting G-Eazy's name

Singer Halsey called out an audience member during a performance at "BUDX Miami by Budweiser" party after an anonymous man repeatedly shouted her ex-boyfriend, G-Eazy's name.



Celebrity website TMZ reported that Halsey paused her set to try to identify the man who was screaming the rapper's name.

“If you say G-Eazy one more F****** time I will kick your A** out of this party,” she angrily warned the anonymous man.



“Test me! F****** test me! You wanna get out of the crowd? Who was it? It’s you? Who said G-Eazy?... You don't disrespect me like that at my own show,” the singer said in fiery.



The pop star continued with her performance after pacing the stage to spot the audience member who had chanted the name "G-Eazy".

Later, she took to her Instagram story to address the incident, saying: "don’t ever let someone make u feel crazy or unhinged cause ur a woman standing up for urself. don’t tolerate disrespect in the name of being 'nice'. Love u."



