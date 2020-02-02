Meghan Markle to make appearance on friend Jessica Mulroney's Netflix show?

While news had been rife all over the globe about Meghan Markle making her return to showbiz with an upcoming Netflix show, the chitchat seems to have no truth to it.

It was earlier reported by New York Post that the 38-year-old former Suits actor would be getting featured in the upcoming Canadian series I Do, Redo, hosted by her close friend Jessica Mulroney.

However, there may not be any truth to the hearsay as a royal source shot down the buzz in conversation with Page Six, saying the news about the Duchess of Sussex is “categorically untrue.”

CTV confirmed and quelled the rumours further by tweeting: “The Duchess of Sussex does not appear in upcoming @CTV series I Do, Redo.”

News has been circulating about Meghan’s future prospects following her split with the British royal family along with Prince Harry.

Earlier, reports had revealed that she may have signed a voice-over deal with Disney as well in return for the company making a donation to a charity she supports that works to protect elephants.