Kartik Aaryan hugs injured fan, wins the heart of the internet

Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan knows how to win hearts with not just his acting prowess but also his heart of gold.



The 28-year-old Luka Chuppi actor recently caught the attention of the public after he arrived on the sets of a television chat show where he interacted with the audience.

Upon the star’s arrival on the show, the crowd went into a frenzy with cheers and applause echoing the place.

However, what won the hearts of people was the actor hugging a girl who was injured during the chaos.

As per Times of India, a girl, in complete awe of the megastar had jumped ahead to be closer to him and in the process has hurt herself.

Seeing this, Kartik rushed towards her and gave her a hug. The warm gesture was welcomed by fans who lauded the actor for being down-to-earth and caring towards his fans instead of having a pretentious attitude towards them much like some big names in the industry.