Vidya Balan will be seen as forest officer in her next film

Bollywood actress Vidya Balan will essay the role of a forest officer in her upcoming film, Indian media has reported.



“Vidya Balan will be playing the role of a forest officer,” Indian Express quoting a source reported.

The film, which is still untitled, resolves around tigress Avni, that was killed November 2018.

The film will be produced by Vikram Malhotra.

It may be noted here that Avni was killed allegedly on the directions of officials of the Indian forest department after the tigress killed over 13 people in Maharashtra.

Vidya will next be seen in Anu Menon directorial Shakuntala Devi, biopic on mathematician Shakuntala Devi.

The film will hit the cinemas on May 8, 2020.