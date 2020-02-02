Aamir Khan remembers his father on 10th death anniversary

Bollywood star Aamir Khan remembered his father Tahir Hussain Khan on his 10th death anniversary.



The Thugs of Hindostan actor took to Instagram and shared some throwback photos of him as a child with father with a short caption “Remembering my father...”

Aamir Khan’s father Tahir Hussain was an Indian film producer and director. He died on 2 February 2010 in Mumbai following a heart attack.



On the work front, Aamir Khan will next be seen in comedy film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Kareena Kapoor.

The film will hit cinemas in December 2020.