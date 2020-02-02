With Meghan Markle out of the picture, is Kate Middleton taking the spotlight?

With Meghan Markle and Prince Harry out of the picture, the world seems to be shifting their gaze towards Kate Middleton who is now at center stage of the British royal family.

Following the split of Meghan and Harry from their life of royalty, experts are now suggesting that the Duchess of Cambridge will be taking the limelight as she already appears to be busier than she has ever been before.

Expert on British and European royalty, Marlene Koenig in an interview with the Insider revealed that post-Megxit, things could change for Kate including her public perception as she is more likely to be given space to fit inside her part as future Queen consort.

"I've been a critic, and been saying 'Okay, this is the year Catherine's going to step forward' and then years go by... and she was getting the 'Lazy Katie,' 'Waity Katie,' all those types of things," she said.

"Obviously Catherine was slagged off before the marriage, but now that she does everything right, allegedly, the press coverage has changed,” the author of Queen Victoria’s Descendants stated further.

"I think it may have been a good thing, in hindsight, and we're going to see her emerge from that chrysalis and have her time to shine in her own way,” she said.

"I mean, she's very different from Meghan and we shouldn't criticize either one of them for what they do. She knows what her position is going to be, and she's following the rule book,” she continued.

She further said that regardless of the former Suits actor’s decision to no longer be part of the family, the coverage of the press would have, more or less, remained the same.

"She has a horrible father and a half-sister she's barely seen in years… maybe 'never complain, never explain' might have not been the best thing to do in this situation,” she said.

Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams talking to Express, said: "In the wake of Megxit and Prince Andrew's disgrace the royal family has had its worst period since the 1990s. Yet it is unwise ever to underestimate its capacity to reinvent itself. This has been a period which Kate has handled impeccably and imaginatively.”

"Whether it is her commitment to helping children, the enchanting gardens she designs, or her status as a fashion icon, Kate is certainly thriving and attracting extremely positive global coverage at a time when the monarchy unquestionably needs her undoubted abilities,” he added.