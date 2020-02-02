Taapsee Pannu opens up on the issues surrounding domestic violence

Taapsee Pannu recently voiced out her opinion on the issues surrounding the film Thappad claiming that it is not an antidote to the Shahid Kapoor-starrer Kabir Singh. She believes her film is apposed to physical violence and abuse, even in the name of love.



Kabir Singh ended up becoming one of the biggest grosser of 2019 but the flak it received, due to its misogynistic aura was immense. Fans bashed the film for normalizing violence within relationships on all social media and physical platforms.

Thappad is a film which is completely against abuse, and instead focuses on the story of a woman that is seeking divorce from her husband over a slap he landed, smack dab in the middle of her cheek, during a party.

During a conversation with PTI, Taapsee stated, “The film (Kabir Singh) is not entirely about that. There was a moment in that film, which kind of made domestic violence or physical abuse by a man on a woman normal and a part of love and intensity. Our film opposes that.”

She added, “To say, it opposes the entire film will be too heavy a statement to make. In Thappad, we don’t feel it (violence in a relationship) is okay.”

Taapsee believes that violence, due to any reason is an unacceptable act, one which should be properly punished, “Violence is not a part of love. Love is only love until it is backed by respect. If there is no respect in a relationship, then there is no love.”

“It is important that we talk about it (domestic violence), that’s why we made this film. When we were discussing about this film, we had this thing in mind, to show that the girl is from an upper middle-class educated and well-to-do family," she added.

She concluded by saying, “It is not that such things happen in those houses where people are uneducated. This happens in educated families as well. It is happening with three women out of five.”



