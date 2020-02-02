Anushka Sharma opens up on her two year long hiatus and 'auto pilot' mode

Anushka Sharma has cocooned herself out of the spotlight after her 2018 release of the film Zero. However, she claims that during this professional hiatus, she has been working to the best of her capacity, to make a life for herself away from the camera.

The actor was recently featured on the cover of Grazia magazine’s February issue, during the appearance, she opened up about her personal life, and the choices she has recently made.

Anushka used the platform to candidly speak about her film break, stating, “I was on auto pilot, and it got exhausting. There was a period when I was shooting two films simultaneously. I made choices that weren’t necessarily healthy. I needed to try other things, things that didn’t fit into the schedule that I had found myself getting accustomed to for such a long time.”

She concluded by emphasizing upon her need to slow down, “There’s never a good time to step away from creative opportunities, but I needed to grow and I needed to challenge myself in a different way to figure out, I don’t know, a purpose, and live a little outside of the movie sets and promotional tours, and dresses and heels, and have authentic exchanges with people. I also prioritized slowing down and working on building a life for myself. I worked in a different capacity – I tried to create some things, produce some things, build my clothing brand.”