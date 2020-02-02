Alaya F to sign up on a possible 'Student of the Year 3' collaboration?

With her recent debut in the film Jawaani Jaaneman, alongside Saif Ali Khan and Tabu, Alaya F has recently begun climbing up the career ladder. According to recent reports however that the star has ended up bagging another film title under her arsenal as Jawaani Jaaneman promotions and events come to a halt.

The report announced that the famous Student of the Year franchise will be making a comeback with Student of the Year 3, and Alaya F has just been signed on board.

The circulating report adds that the film will begin shooting the summer of 2020, within Bangkok, however, no confirmation has yet been made by Karan Johar or Dharma Productions.

That is not to say however that no hints have been dropped by the critically acclaimed filmmaker, he hinted towards a possible film through his tweet fairly recently.





Even Varun Dhawan seems to have fully embraced the title of ‘student’, ever since his debut in Bollywood took the world by storm. During a previous interview with Hindustan Times, he revealed, People still call us ‘student’ and I don’t think that tag will go away from us and we never know in Student of The Year 3 we might go back to school.”

Alaya F has talked about learning from the mistakes of her predecessor’s time and time again, citing that she plans on taking her role as an actor very seriously. Her newly curated fan base seems eager to see her career take off, as evidant by fan tweets.

Check them out below:



