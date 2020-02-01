Salman Khan's next film faces tough competition from 'Fast and Furious 9'

Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is going to have tough competition this Eid.

The Bollywood superstar has released his films on the occasion of Muslim festival of Eid since 2014.

Khan's movies has long dominated box office on Eid without facing any serious competition. This year, however, his movie is having a clash with two other big films.

The Bollywood bhai on this Eid is facing competition from superstar Akhsay Kumar's Laxxmi Bomb and another film from Hollywood.

The Hollywood flick is none other than hugely successful Fast and Furious 9 which according to Indian media will also release on Eid.

Universal's film featuring Vin Diesel, John Cena and other actors in the lead roles got its first official trailer on Friday, creating a stir on the social media.

According to local media, although Salman may not worry much about Akshay Kumar film, but the threat still looms with Fast and Furious 9 as the franchise has a track record of making huge business in India.



