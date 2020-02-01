close
Sat Feb 01, 2020
Salman Khan's next film faces tough competition from 'Fast and Furious 9'

Salman Khan's upcoming film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai is going to have tough competition this Eid.

The Bollywood superstar has  released his films on the occasion of Muslim festival of Eid since 2014.

Khan's movies has  long dominated box office on Eid without facing any serious competition. This year, however, his movie is   having a clash with two  other big films.

The Bollywood bhai on this Eid is facing competition from superstar Akhsay Kumar's  Laxxmi Bomb   and another film from Hollywood.

The Hollywood flick is none other than hugely successful  Fast and Furious 9    which  according to Indian media will also release on Eid. 

Universal's film featuring Vin Diesel, John Cena   and other actors  in the lead roles got its first official trailer on Friday, creating a stir on the social media.

According to local media, although Salman may not worry much about Akshay Kumar film, but the threat still looms with Fast and Furious 9 as the franchise has a track record of making huge business in India.


