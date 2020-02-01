close
Sat Feb 01, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2020

Gul Panra leaves UK fans excited with THIS announcement

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 01, 2020
 

Gul Panra has left her fans excited with the announcement that she is going to perform in the United Kingdom later this month.

Her latest Instagram post shows that she is already in UK where she would perform on Valentine's Day.

According to the Pashto and Urdu singer, she would be performing in Birmingham and Manchester on February 14 and 15 respectively.

Clad in western outfit, the singer looked gorgeous in the video that she posted for her fans on Saturday.

Check out her Insta posts:

