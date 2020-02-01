Months after Zac Efron played Ted Bundy, ex-girlfriend of serial killer reveals startling details

The former girlfriend of American serial killer Ted Bundy has opened up about her relationship with the man who confessed to killing 30 women across the United States before he was executed in 1989.

Bundy's former girlfriend Elizabeth Kendall and her daughter Molly Kendall have been interviewed by ABC News.



"I would say that everybody knows Ted’s name, and few people could name any of the women. I thought it was time for them to have their moment," she said.

"It began (at a time) when we all thought that we'd made it through and that we were gonna have new lives and have our freedom and live as single women and have our own jobs and make our own money," she says of the 1970s killings. "Then this … threat of random, obliterating male violence (occurred) … and changed the way many of us looked at our futures after that," she added.

Actor Zac Efron played Bundy in last year's "Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile", a chronicle of the crimes of Ted Bundy

Recordings of Ted Bundy were featured in Netflix's "Conversations with A Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes" released on the 30th anniversary of his execution last year.

