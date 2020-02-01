Ananya Panday gives a big hug to a fan; video wins hearts

Bollywood actress Ananya Panday gave a big hug to her fan in Bangalore and the video of the event is winning hearts on social media.



The Pati Patni Aur Woh actor took to Instagram and shared some clips from an event called 'Summit 2020' where the boy could be heard saying he was a huge fan of her.

In the next video, Ananya could be seen giving a huge hug to the boy. She wrote, “The sweetest little boy!! I’m so glad I got to meet him after and give him a hug.”

She went on to say, “You by far have been the most amazing and positive audience thank you so much for having me and being so loving.”



The Student of The Year 2 actress further said, “I truly feel so blessed to be surrounded by such kind, creative and genuine people.”

On the work front, Ananya will next be seen in Khaali Peeli opposite Ishaan Khattar.

The film will hit the cinemas on June 12, 2020.