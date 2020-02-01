Ranveer Singh to star in Karan Johar’s next film ‘Takht’

Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will star in Karan Johar’s upcoming film Takht, the actor has revealed.



Sharing the first look of Takht on Instagram, Ranveer Singh wrote, “Presenting #TAKHT directed by Karan Johar. Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta.”

The film starring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar, Janhvi Kapoor and Anil Kapoor will be releasing on Christmas i.e. 24th Dec, 2021.

According to the Simmba actor, the principal photography of Takht will begin in March.



Ranveer was last seen in Gully Boy opposite Alia Bhatt. The film was released on February 14, 2019.