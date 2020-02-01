close
Sat Feb 01, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
February 1, 2020

Mahira Khan pens down emotional wishes for bestie Sana on her birthday

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 01, 2020
Mahira Khan pens down emotional wishes for bestie Sana on her birthday

Pakistani diva Mahira Khan has penned down an emotional note for bestie Sana Hafeez Shaikh on her birthday.

Sharing throwback photos of Sana on her Instagram handle, the Raees actor extended love and prayers to her on the big day.

The Superstar  starlet wrote, “May we always always be lost (and found ), may we always fall on the floor laughing like beavis and butthead, may we always have each other’s back, may we cry over silly things and wipe each other’s tears, may we see our children grow and become friends InshaAllah.. I will always have the same wish and prayer for you.. may you always be happy, may the angels up there always protect you and bless you my Shana! Ameen.”

“Happy birthday!! Love you my mama,” Mahira added. 

Latest News

More From Entertainment