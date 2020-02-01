Mahira Khan pens down emotional wishes for bestie Sana on her birthday

Pakistani diva Mahira Khan has penned down an emotional note for bestie Sana Hafeez Shaikh on her birthday.



Sharing throwback photos of Sana on her Instagram handle, the Raees actor extended love and prayers to her on the big day.

The Superstar starlet wrote, “May we always always be lost (and found ), may we always fall on the floor laughing like beavis and butthead, may we always have each other’s back, may we cry over silly things and wipe each other’s tears, may we see our children grow and become friends InshaAllah.. I will always have the same wish and prayer for you.. may you always be happy, may the angels up there always protect you and bless you my Shana! Ameen.”

“Happy birthday!! Love you my mama,” Mahira added.

