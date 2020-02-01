Janhvi Kapoor expresses desire of shedding light on mental health through film

Bollywood starlet Janhvi Kapoor is one of the star kids who have recently made their way to the industry.

The 22-year-old actor is known for her performance in films like Dhadak and Ghost Stories after which the actor has been receiving applause from fans for her exuberant style and captivating looks.

Recently the actor opened up and expressed desire about working in a film that highlights the issue of mental health. She stated, “There are a lot of social issues on which I want to do a film but then, I feel I would like to do a film on mental health for sure. I have been intrigued by the human psyche which is very complex and I am keen to do complex characters and films.”

Seems like the emerging starlet and daughter of the late Sridevi is all primed to opt for roles that would exemplify the less-talked-about norms of the society.

On the front work Janhvi Kapoor is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Gunjan Saxena which is set to hit the screens on March 13, 2020.