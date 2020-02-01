Taapsee Pannu-starrer ‘Thappad’ highlights domestic violence for all the right reasons

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad is bringing to light valid questions against the rampant issue of domestic violence in society.

The first look of the film was unveiled earlier and has received ample praises for tackling the sensitive issue at hand in a cautious yet powerful manner.

The trailer has been highly lauded on the internet and is receiving praise for the phenomenal acting by Taapsee Pannu who will be seen arraying out her acting skills as the lead character of Amrita.

The trailer kicks off with an advocate questioning Amrita’s decision of leaving her husband merely over “a slap” to which she boldly replies, “Just a slap, but no he cannot do it.”

The married couple is showed living happily until a slap changes everything. The people around Amrita continuously try to normalize the brutal abuse advising her to back down from filing for divorce.

The 32-year-old actor has also opened up on her upcoming project saying, "Some films, like this one, stay with you long beyond the mere narration. I tend to lean towards stories that have a larger impact.”

The movie is set to be released on February 28, 2020.