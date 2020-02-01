Saif Ali Khan opens up about future collaborations with daughter Sara Ali Khan

Just like any other father-daughter duo, Saif Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan also share a blissful bond.

Saif Ali Khan recently during an interview unveiled the reason why he has not opted for a movie alongside his daughter as of yet.

The Jawaani Jaaneman actor recently spilled the tea saying he and Sara have been offered five films together till now.

Talking to Times of India, the 49-year-old actor said, "Depends on the role. In fact, we've been offered a few many things because my line of work is quite an opportunist also. Yes. People have asked us and we've been offered about five films together, which have not been done for one reason or another.”

He further added how he and Sara are picky about their work: “The film needs to be appealing to both of us. Yeah. So when we do it, it should be something that both of us are excited about.”

He went on saying: "The only time I would want to cast Sara or give her something would be if she needed my help. But generally speaking, her trajectory and her path should be different. She should be working with the people she's working with right now. And we should not confuse issues.”

Previously it was also revealed that Sara was initially cast in Jawaani Jaaneman as Saif Ali Khan’s on-screen daughter as well.