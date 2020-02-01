Pakistanis not to be allowed to travel back from China till completion of 14-day observation period: Mirza

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza has announced no Pakistani will be allowed to travel back to the country from China till they complete the 14-day observation period, reported Geo News.

The SAPM, while addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, said that the agreement was finalised in a meeting held with the Chinese envoy in Pakistan.

However, the official informed reporters that further details of the agreement are still being worked out.

Mirza shared that the policy is being implemented after China declared that no Chinese citizen will be allowed to travel abroad till the completion of a 14-day observation period.

Those declared free of the virus after the period will be issued with a certificate that assures the airport officials that they are free from the disease.

“Through this one measure we have ensured Pakistan remains free from the disease. Because our case definition says that travelling and staying in China is an important factor [behind the spread of the disease],” said the SAPM.