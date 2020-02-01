Shabana Azmi discharged from the hospital, returns home after horrific road accident

Veteran Indian actress Shabana Azmi has been discharged from the hospital and returned home, two weeks after her car met with a horrific road accident.



Shabana who had sustained serious injuries and was in critical condition following the car crash, took to Twitter, to let her fans know about her health.

“Thank you all for your prayers and wishes for my recovery. Im back home now Thank you #Tina Ambani and Kokilaben Ambani hospital for the sterling care provided by the doctors team and the nursing staff. Im indebted and grateful,” she wrote thanking everyone who sent her warm wishes and prayed for her recovery.

Shabana was admitted to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, after her car met with a road accident on the Mumbai-Pune Express Highway on January 18.

The actress was travelling with her husband, Javed Akhtar, when their car smashed into a truck en route Pune around 3.30 PM.