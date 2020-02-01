Sara Ali Khan shuts down nepotism debate with class: Check out her epic response

Sara Ali Khan has given her epic take on the nepotism controversy, something that had caught up the entire Hindi film industry in its firm grasp since quite some time now.



In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Sara when asked about her thoughts on the nepotism debate, had a fitting reply.

When asked if she's pressurised by her legacy, the star kid shared, "I believe that anything in life is as much pressure as you take. I love my job and every day of it. I never looked at it as pressure. I also realised and recognised that if I feel pressurised with the fact that I'm Saif and Amrita's daughter, which is also something that I'm immensely proud of, then I really won't be able to perform. So taking that pressure is not smart."

The Love Aaj Kal actor further added, “Yes, I do have the advantages but what am I doing with that if I sit here getting pressurised. I didn't choose to be Saif and Amrita's daughter, even though I'm really proud I'm. Everyone has their own journey and the audience is extremely smart. At the end, if you have it, you will make it. If you don't, you won't. Every day has different starting points but it's all about how you grow."

Sara will be seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal, slated to hit the screens on February 14, opposite rumoured ex-boyfriend Kartik Aaryan.