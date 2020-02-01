Twinkle Khanna rocks the internet with an inspiring Instagram post

One of Twinkle Khanna’s most distinguishable factors is her witty sense of humour and entertaining nature. The star never fails to look towards the positive, turning small mishaps into learning outcomes.

This time around it was a slip in the bathroom which lit up her philosophical side. Putting on the veil of #BabaTwinkledev, she took to Instagram to share her enlightening advice with her followers.

She captioned her post with the title, "No prizes for guessing that I have had a memorable, if slightly bruised morning today. We fall, we rise and we spout even more existential nonsense-such is life."

Check out her post below







