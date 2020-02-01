Alaya F reveals her 'Jawaani Jaaneman' character 'doesn’t judge anyone'

Alaya F can be considered one of Bollywood’s most popular rising stars.

With the release of her film Jawaani Jaaneman well underway, the star seems to be handling the media attention like a champ.



During a recent interview with the Times of India, Alaya spoke about her role and what her take on the character is.

She revealed,” My character is like who I am in real life. She is independent, mature but also a little immature at times; she doesn’t judge anyone and accepts everyone for who they are."

She further went on to add, "What I love the most about my character is that there is so much ease in everything. Actually, one of the hardest things is to play yourself. It was a great learning experience."