Sat Feb 01, 2020
Bollywood

Web Desk
February 1, 2020

Alaya F reveals her 'Jawaani Jaaneman' character 'doesn’t judge anyone'

Bollywood

Web Desk
Sat, Feb 01, 2020
Alaya F reveals her ' Jawaani Jaaneman' character 'doesn’t judge anyone'. Photo: Instagram

Alaya F can be considered one of Bollywood’s most popular rising stars. 

With the release of her film Jawaani Jaaneman well underway, the star seems to be handling the media attention like a champ.

During a recent interview with the Times of India, Alaya spoke about her role and what her take on the character is. 

She revealed,” My character is like who I am in real life. She is independent, mature but also a little immature at times; she doesn’t judge anyone and accepts everyone for who they are."

She further went on to add, "What I love the most about my character is that there is so much ease in everything. Actually, one of the hardest things is to play yourself. It was a great learning experience."

