Saif Ali Khan reveals excitement over working with Tabu

Bollywood's star actor, Saif Ali Khan has been a busy bee with promotions and events for Jawaani Jaaneman, surrounding his time.

The fun and unique plot of the film Jawaani Jaaneman has grappled audience attention quite successfully. Its non-judgmental approach towards life and relationships is one of its biggest assets.

During an exclusive interview with ETimes, Saif candidly bore his heart out towards the project, revealing his experience working with his co-star, Tabu.



He was quoted saying, "Tabu is such a lovely actor and we had no rehearsal. Her name was taken by production for casting… to ask her if she would be nice to us and do this cameo. I was very excited because she's such a good artist is one of my favourite actors, she will just make anything come alive in a very interesting way. So anybody who's got her on a film has an advantage.”

Even Alaya weighed in on the conversation with her own take. The emerging star revealed, “It was intimidating at first, I won't lie. It was because they're so good at what they do. And they're known for being such good actors, not just personalities, but such good actors. If you see in the trailer, there's one scene where I have to shut both of them up. It was scary but I tried not to let everyone know that I was scared.”

She concluded by saying, “But, I feel like they made it so easy for me. Not once did they make me feel strange. They made me feel so comfortable and the set was so happy and everyone was so happy in the set that it was very easy for me. It's scary in the start, and then it sort of just eases up and I got to learn so much.”