Why Harry and Meghan Markle should stay in British Columbia if they value their privacy

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after beginning their new life in Canada earlier in January, seem to be in good hands in their new neighbourhood.

While their new home in British Columbia’s Vancouver Island offers them a breathtaking coastline and uber friendly neighbours and locals ready to protect them, another key factor of a ‘Privacy Act’ seems to be playing in their favour.

The Canadian province provides a law where residents have the right to sue anyone attempting to breach their privacy.

Privacy expert David Fraser told PEOPLE: “British Columbia is one of a handful of provinces that has a law like this, which specifically creates a right to sue if your privacy is invaded. It specifically says that surveillance can be a form of privacy invasion.”

“Privacy is also one of the only areas of law that protects a certain set of feelings related to being surveilled or being ‘creeped out.’ So, if you think you’re alone and somebody steps out from a shadow, that jarring feeling of intrusion is something that privacy law increasingly is protecting,” he added.

Fraser goes on to further shed light saying: “We have a notion here in Canada that if you are a public figure — if you have stepped into the spotlight — along with that you have to accept that there is a reduced expectation of privacy.”

“But with Harry and Meghan in particular, they have specifically said that they are stepping out of the spotlight. They have specifically said that they are moving from the U.K. in order to preserve their privacy — and some of the statements I have seen have tied it to the experience of Princess Diana or mental health concerns associated with perhaps unfair media coverage or unfair scrutiny of their private life,” he added.

“So, I would imagine that there would be a sympathetic ear within the courts that would at least take a look at all these factors without kind of dismissing it outright by saying ‘Look, you’re a member of the royal family. You may no longer be a senior royal but...”