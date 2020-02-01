Disha Patani opens up about she overcame her very first heartbreak

Disha Patani recently took a trip down memory during an interview, revealing her feelings during her first heartbreak. Disha also admitted to the power of love, dubbing a very important driving force.

During an interview with Pinkvilla, the star went onto state, “I was a big mess after my heartbreak. I’m a Gemini so we are never in between. We are either there or not there. But I guess the positive thing is once you are out, you’re out and there’s no turning back. There are no feelings that stays back.”

Speaking on the concept of love, Disha stated, “It’s very important and also a driving force. Everything you do in life is either for love, or because of love. How can you even live without love? I have fallen in love at first sight too. For me, it’s very important to fall in love. I love those feeling of those butterflies on the first day.”

“If I don’t feel it on the first day, I feel it’s not there. The only time I feel like a girl is when I’m in a relationship. Rest of the time, I am in my basketball shorts, my gym clothes. This is the only time I feel like a girl. I’m looking for someone who makes me feel like a girl,” she added.

“The smallest things matter to me. I love a small letter. All that I really like. I remember I made a proper film with music and memories of me and someone I was with. I made it on Movie Maker with a Humraah kind of a song,” Disha concluded by saying.