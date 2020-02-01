Meghan Markle’s ultimate source of strength is her mother Doria Ragland

Meghan Markle along with Prince Harry unquestionably went through a seriously challenging phase after they announced their split from the British royal family.

Standing by the former Suits actor during the difficult phase was her mother Doria Ragland giving her continuous, unconditional support.

A source told PEOPLE: “Meghan had friends and her mom around while Harry remained in England.”

“She definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother,” a friend was cited by the publication as saying.

Her mother had also spent the holidays with the Sussexes prior to their announcement that shook the world.

A royal friend, speaking about Doria, a yoga instructor in LA, said: “She has a softness, but I detected a steely core to her.”

“She and Meghan are so close. Harry really gets on well with her too. Any new mom wants her own mom around at this time, so it’s great,” the friend added.