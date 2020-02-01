Sonakshi Sinha under fire over 'reckless driving'

Sonakshi Sinha recently found herself amidst a large amount of criticism and possible hate due to her driving choices.



The actor began feeling the heat after a video of her riding a red motorcycle began circulating across the internet.

In the video posted to Instagram, the actor can be seen driving along a packed road with paparazzi running around beside her, trying to grab a picture.

Sonakshi’s bodyguard was in toe the entire time running alongside her in order to keep vehicles and paps at a safe distance, on the middle of the road.

Sonakshi received a lot of mixed reviews over her antics on social media. Some fans were hailing her for taking the wheel and exuding confidence and showered comments dubbing her "Dabangg girl" and "Bullet Rani."

On the other hand, however, many others kept criticizing her for compromising the safety of those around her, from camera men to commuters and vehicles on the road around her.

Some were unable to grasp their head around the idea of her driving with such blatant disregard. One commenter wrote, “Is this joke? This is disturbing people and she can’t Learn on Road with traffic." Another wrote, “Trying to ride a bike with a bodyguard walking around her? LMAO.”

One stated, “Does she ustand the amount of chaos she’s caused on the road?! @aslisona what were you thinking? {sic}”

One of the biggest reasons netizens were criticizing her was because they sincerely doubted her driving skills, one user even pointed out, “Is it only me seeing that she hasn’t changed a single gear... then it’s not a bike, is it?” while another revealed, “brake abi bhi pair se maar rhi hai. (she is still using her feet when trying to stop).”

