Britain cautions Israel against annexing West Bank

LONDON: Britain on Friday cautioned Israel against quickly seizing parts of the West Bank in line with a new Middle East initiative outlined by US President Donald Trump.

The UK foreign office said London was "concerned by reports of possible moves toward annexation of parts of the West Bank by Israel."

"Any such unilateral moves would be damaging to renewed efforts to re-start peace negotiations, and contrary to international law," it said in a statement.

"Any changes to the status quo cannot be taken forward without an agreement negotiated by the parties themselves."

Britain has been extremely cautious in response to the long-delayed plan announced Wednesday by Trump at an event attended by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but no Palestinians.

UK Foreign Office minister Andrew Morrison said Thursday that "we owe America and its president at least the time to consider this plan".

But he also stressed that "this is not our plan" and that Britain was not fully backing it.

"Of course we welcome this plan," Morrison told parliament. "This doesn´t mean we endorse its contents."

Trump´s proposal gives the Jewish state a US green light to annex key parts of the occupied West Bank -- including in the strategic Jordan Valley.

Israeli officials said Netanyahu would seek cabinet approval on Sunday to annex settlements and territory that would become part of Israel under Trump´s plan.

But Jared Kushner -- Trump´s adviser and son-in-law who spearheaded the Middle East initiative -- said that Washington does not want any moves made before Israel´s March 2 election.