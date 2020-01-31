Madonna cancels London shows: Here's why

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Madonna on Friday informed her fans that she is cancelling her shows that were scheduled to be held on February 4 and February 11 due to multiple injuries.
Her announcement comes days after she cancelled her show on her Madame X world tour in Lisbon, without revealing the nature of her injuries.
According to BBC, the singer told one audience in San Francisco she was suffering from a "torn ligament" and "a bad knee" in November.
Here is what Madonna has to say about her London shows:
"A note to all my my fans:
As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give me time to recover.
So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest!
Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day.
3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies.
I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine.
Of course i never want to cancel any show and Im determined that i will make it to the end if i pace myself.
God Willing. Refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which tickets were ordered.
I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!! Madame."
