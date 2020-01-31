Madonna cancels London shows: Here's why

Madonna on Friday informed her fans that she is cancelling her shows that were scheduled to be held on February 4 and February 11 due to multiple injuries.



Her announcement comes days after she cancelled her show on her Madame X world tour in Lisbon, without revealing the nature of her injuries.

According to BBC, the singer told one audience in San Francisco she was suffering from a "torn ligament" and "a bad knee" in November.

Here is what Madonna has to say about her London shows:

"A note to all my my fans:

As you all know i have multiple injuries and have had to cancel shows to give me time to recover.

So as not to surprise you i want to let you know ahead of time that I will be cancelling 2 shows- on Feb 4 and Feb 11th at the Palladium in London. because doing 3 shows in a row is too much on my body and in fact my doctors insist i take a day off after every show but i believe can manage if i do 2 shows then I rest!

Its a miracle i have gotten this far but a-lot has to do with the fact that i do 6 hours of re-hab every day.

3 hours before show and 3 after with multiple therapies.

I have also switched to flat shoes and modified difficult. parts of the show. This has helped enormously but i still need to be careful and of course rest is the best medicine.

Of course i never want to cancel any show and Im determined that i will make it to the end if i pace myself.

God Willing. Refunds will be automatically issued to the credit card on which tickets were ordered.

I appreciate your understanding and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience. Thank you!! Madame."



