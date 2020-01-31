Bannu: Nurse gunned down after choosing rickshaw over taxi

BANNU: A dispute between rickshaw, taxi drivers claimed the life of a nurse on Friday who had chosen to travel in the rickshaw instead of the taxi, police said.



The incident took place outside DHQ Hospital when a nurse chose to travel in a rickshaw instead of a taxi. Heated words were exchanged between the two, leading to the taxi driver pulling out a gun and firing three shots, killing the nurse.

The taxi driver has been identified as Ahsanullah. Police said an FIR was registered against the taxi driver and that raids were being conducted to arrest him.