U-19 World Cup: Pakistan defeat Afghanistan to set up semi-final clash with India

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan on Friday to set up an exciting semi-final clash with arch-rivals India in the Under-19 Cricket World Cup, Geo News reported.

The green shirts defeated Afghanistan by six wickets in the quarter-final of the Under-19 World Cup. Pakistan breezed through the match by chasing down Afghanistan’s modest target of 189 runs in the 41st over, with 53 balls to spare.

Opener Mohammad Huraira was instrumental in the victory, top-scoring with 64 runs off 76 balls, while his fellow opener Haider Ali scopred 28 runs off 34 deliveries.

Mohammad Haris remained not-out on 29 off 43 balls, taking the side over the finishing line.

Afghanistan's Noor Ahmad was the only bowler who managed to take any wickets, finishing with 2 for 32.

Earlier, Pakistani bowler Mohammad Amir Khan took 3 wickets for 58 while Fahad Munir took 2 for 29 to dismiss the Afghan batting line-up in 49 overs.

Afghanistan captain Farhan Zakhil scored 40 runs with the bat, while Abdul Rahman scored 30, helping the side set a 189-run target.

But the Pakistani batsmen were able to easily chase down the target with 53 balls and six wickets to spare.

With the victory, Pakistan will now face India in the first semi-final at Potchefstroom on February 4.