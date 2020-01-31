Opposition senators slam govt for not evacuating Pakistanis stranded in Wuhan

ISLAMABAD: The opposition senators on Friday slammed the government for not evacuating Pakistani students stranded in the coronavirus-hit city Wuhan.

A heated exchange between the government and opposition senators ensued when Senator Mushahidullah criticised authorities for not evacuating Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan.

Leader of the House Senator Shibli Faraz said the government had deposited $840 into the bank accounts of Pakistani students in Wuhan, saying that the Chinese government was taking care of them.

Mushahidullah said that the mothers of those students in Pakistan were "upset and crying" out of worry for their children. He said that important issues were being ignored by authorities.

"Pakistan has a large embassy in China," he said. "People there [in the embassy] don't seem active."

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) chief Siraj ul Haq urged authorities to keep contact with parents of the Pakistani students stranded in China. He said that it was unfortunate that the students were running out of money.

PPP leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik said the government should send a special plane to bring back Pakistanis from Wuhan. He said if there was risk of the disease spreading in Pakistan then a proper screening process should be conducted so that the virus is contained.

Earlier, the government said it would not evacuate Pakistani students stranded in Wuhan as it was not advisable to do so. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said during a press conference that government will not become a part in spreading the virus.

He said the government stands with its Chinese counterpart and would respect the directions of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Beijing.

"We don't want to take any emotional decision which will cause this virus to spread further," he said. "It is also our responsibility to ensure that our citizens in Wuhan are being properly taken care of and see to it whether they are being provided food or items of daily use or not," he added.