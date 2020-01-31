Katrina Kaif wishes Preity Zinta on her birthday in a loved-up note

Katrina Kaif has come forth showering love on Preity Zinta on the occasion of her birthday.



Preity Zinta is celebrating her 44th birthday today (Friday) and on the occasion, Katrina Kaif took to her Instagram account to give her good wishes to the fellow actor.



The Sooryavanshi actor put up a picture of Preity in which the Dil Chahta Hai actor is pulling off a graceful black dress.

Alongside the picture Katrina wrote, “@realpz happiest birthday to one of the kindest people I know.”

On the front work Katrina Kaif would be next seen in her upcoming movie Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar.

The Rohit Shetty directorial will hit the silver screens on March 27, 2020.