'Kaamyaab' release date announced: Here's what Shah Rukh Khan says about the film

Shah Rukh Khan's production company Red Chillies on Friday announced release date of its upcoming film Kaamyaab starring Sanjay Mishra in the lead role.

It also features Deepak Dobriyal and Sarika Singh in prominent roles.

"@RedChilliesEnt is proud to present an endearing and inspiring story, Har Kisse Ke Hisse... #Kaamyaab, a @DrishyamFilms production, starring @imsanjaimishra & #DeepakDobriyal. Directed by National Award Winner #HardikMehta, the film releases in cinemas on 6 March 2020," the production company's Twitter account said.

The Bollywood superstar retweeted the announcement with a comment that read: "Extremely poignant story of a character artist...his struggles with himself, films and life....bitterly sweet and very well enacted. Hope all enjoy this small film with a biggish heart".





