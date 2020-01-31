Gen Bajwa, Khalilzad discuss Afghan peace process

RAWALPINDI: Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa held a meeting with Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and discussed the Afghan reconciliation process.

The ISPR statement said that Khalilzad and Gen Bajwa met at the General Headquarters (GHQ) today (Friday), where they discussed the regional situation.

The US envoy and the Pakistan army chief also spoke regarding matters of mutual interest, including the Afghan reconciliation process.

Khlailzad praised Pakistan’s efforts for promoting peace in the region, according to a statement of the ISPR.

The meeting between the two takes place a couple of weeks after the Taliban showed a "willingness to reduce violence", according to Pakistan.

"The Taliban have expressed their willingness to the demand of reduction in violence. In my opinion, this is a step towards a peace agreement," Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said a couple of weeks ago in a video message.

The US has been trying to negotiate a peace deal with the Taliban which culminates in a smooth transfer of power and allows American troops to leave the country.

Afghanistan has been ravaged by war for the last 18 years when the US invaded the country following the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Pakistan been mediating in the conflict and trying to negotiate a peace deal with the Afghanistan government, the Taliban and the US. PM Imran Khan has — on several occasions — voiced the need for the Taliban to sort out differences with the Afghan government for peace.