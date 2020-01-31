Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to spend summer in LA after royal exit? Find out

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are considering spending their summer in Los Angeles, a report suggests just a few weeks after the Sussexes moved to Canada.

According to E! News, the couple will be spending time in LA over summer with their son Archie.

While the plan may still be in its early stages, the insider revealed that Meghan is keen on spending some time in the city she grew up in.

"They have started to look at homes online and are in the process of interviewing security teams," a source told the outlet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are also considering to gather a team of locals to decide if their move is ‘logistically possible’.

Meghan wants to do a set of certain things which are non-negotiable. "Meghan would like to be able to do meetings at the house and also be able to host friends and entertain. Those are two things that are important to her," the insider added.

It is also revealed that Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland is involved in the process.

As per the source, Doria 'is hoping to find something that will fit their needs'.