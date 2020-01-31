Selena Gomez drops down to fourth on the list of Instagram’s most followed celebrities

Selena Gomez has dropped down to the fourth spot on the list of most followed celebrities on Instagram yet has greater number of followers than her ex Justin Bieber.



Selena Gomez never fails to draw everyone in with her breathtaking looks and fine charisma.

The 27-year-old singer had been crowned with the title of most followed celebrity on Instagram. But lately she has dropped to number fourth on the list of after being overstepped by Dwayne Johnson and Ariana Grande.

The Lose You to Love Me singer currently has a following of whooping 167 million and each of her post manages to grab likes from millions of people around the globe.

Portuguese football star Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list with 200 million followers, followed by Ariana Grande and The Rock with 173 million followers and 170 million followers respectively.



However, Selena still ranks six places higher than her abusive ex, Justin Bieber who lays on the tenth place with a scant following of 126 million.

Selena had recently opened up on her relationship with Justin Bieber saying she has been a victim of emotional abuse.